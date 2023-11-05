Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Raised to $20.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Udemy Trading Up 38.0 %

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $12.45 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $34,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,790.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,705. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Udemy by 410.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the second quarter worth approximately $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Udemy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 855,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

