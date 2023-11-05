United States Steel (NYSE:X) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.49

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 718633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.