Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.68 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.30). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Electronics

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,336,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $314,984.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,538 shares of company stock valued at $350,809 over the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Articles

