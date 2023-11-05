Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ ULH opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

