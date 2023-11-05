Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Veracyte has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 2,931.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

