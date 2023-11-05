Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

VLTO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Veralto stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

