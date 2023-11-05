Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $25.43

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $27.48. Viad shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 1,827 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Viad Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $582.97 million, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Viad by 51.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viad by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

