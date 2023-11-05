Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NENTF

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

NENTF stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

(Get Free Report

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.