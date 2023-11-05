Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Lowered to $9.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.31 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 748.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $11,682,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

