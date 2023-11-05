Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,713 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,428 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 117,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 588,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.32. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

