Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 49.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 90.7% in the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 21.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

See Also

