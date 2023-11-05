Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $644,805.45. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 986,478 shares in the company, valued at $66,991,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443 over the last ninety days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 2.7 %

MCRI stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.64. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.