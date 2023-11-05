Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 271.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 5.4 %

SYBT opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

