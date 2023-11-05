Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.1 %

ATRC stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.