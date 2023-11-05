Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

BRKL stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

