Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 110,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.73 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 418.53%.

In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,075 shares of company stock valued at $498,083 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.