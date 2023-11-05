Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAMN. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $195.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

About Kaman

(Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.