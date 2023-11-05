Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of VAALCO Energy worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,675,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 1,102,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 850,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. Analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

