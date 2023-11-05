Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.87. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

