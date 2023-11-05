Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

REYN stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

