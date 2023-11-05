Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $690.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

