Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 5.7 %

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $480.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

