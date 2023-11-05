Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,427,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 245.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 480,698 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.48%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 6,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 6,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $237,210. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

