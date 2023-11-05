Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,997 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

