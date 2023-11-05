Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,039 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.06.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

