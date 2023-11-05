Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,802 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $454,914.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,002,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,459 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 in the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

