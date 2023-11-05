Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,113 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 705.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

