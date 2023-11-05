Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,100 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

