Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,350 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FA. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in First Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Advantage by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,913,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage Announces Dividend

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FA. Barclays upped their price objective on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 169,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $2,422,297.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,071.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Advantage news, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 169,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $2,422,297.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,071.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,598 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

