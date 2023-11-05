Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 7.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.09. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.