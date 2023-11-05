Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gogo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gogo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GOGO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

