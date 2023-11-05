Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.72 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

