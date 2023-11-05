Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.96, but opened at $33.04. Victory Capital shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 13,755 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Victory Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 638.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.