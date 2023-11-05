Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 817,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

