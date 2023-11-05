Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

