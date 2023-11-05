Vistra (VST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

