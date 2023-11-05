Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vistra Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VST opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Vistra has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistra

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

