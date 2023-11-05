Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

