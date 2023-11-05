VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $70.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSEC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in VSE during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VSE by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
