Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

