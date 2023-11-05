Wedbush Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Neutral

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get First Foundation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FFWM

First Foundation Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.72 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.