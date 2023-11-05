Wedbush Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Outperform

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

