Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to “Equal Weight”

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 75,362 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 143.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

