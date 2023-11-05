WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in WESCO International by 8.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 7.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WESCO International by 50.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

