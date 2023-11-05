Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAL

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.