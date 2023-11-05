Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.4% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

