Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $85.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

