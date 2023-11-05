Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $85.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Westport Fuel Systems
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.