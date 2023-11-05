Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $258.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

