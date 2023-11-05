WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 9.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 709,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.27. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.62%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.