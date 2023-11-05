William Blair Downgrades BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Market Perform

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Stock Down 25.2 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. BILL has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

